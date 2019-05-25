(CBS) — A car accident killed the wife and daughter of Howard Moore, a Taft High School star and the former head basketball coach at University of Illinois-Chicago, CBS 2’s Ryan Baker reports.
Moore’s wife was driving on M-14 in Washtenaw County, Michigan, around 2 a.m. Saturday when their vehicle was hit head on by a 23-year-old woman who was driving the wrong way
Moore’s wife, Jennifer, and their daughter were killed. Howard Moore, who is currently an assistant at the University of Wisconsin, suffered third-degree burns but is expected to survive. Moore’s son suffered minor injuries.
The driver who struck the Moores’ vehicle also died. She is from nearby Ann Arbor, Mich, but has not been identified.
Moore, 49, coached at UIC from 2010 through 2015. He played college ball for Wisconsin in the 1990s.
A West Side native, Moore led Taft high school to the Public League semifinals in 1990.