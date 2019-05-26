CHICAGO (CBS)--As the long holiday weekend continues, Chicago police have responded to at least two dozen shootings this Memorial Day weekend.

Five people were killed as of Sunday morning, including three people who were shot on the 1300 block of West Hastings, in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood, during two separate shootings.

Police said the shootings on Hastings broke out at a large outdoor party at the ABLA-Robert Brooks public housing complex, on Chicago’s Near West Side.

UPDATE – Five people were affected by this incident. 2 fatal victims, 2 non fatal victims and 1 with minor facial injury. This individual is now a person of interest for detectives. We believe this incident is connected to an earlier shooting at the housing development. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 26, 2019

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 6 a.m. and encountered a male who was firing a gun, police said.

The man shot two women, ages 25 and 31, who were sitting in a black sedan. They were hospitalized in good condition.

A 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were both fatally shot during that shooting, police said.

Antoine “Tuk” Green, a father of two young daughters, was among the victims who was fatally shot.

Multiple weapons have been recovered and a possible offender is in custody, according to police.

The early morning shooting on Hastings followed another shooting Sunday around 1:30 a.m. near the same public housing complex. That shooting left one person dead.

On Saturday, two people were shot, one fatally, on a sidewalk on the 400 block of West 77th Street in the Gresham neighborhood. A 43-year-old man was killed in the shooting.

Also on Saturday, a 29-year-old man was killed on the 100 block of West 109th Place around 6:30 p.m.

On Sunday morning, police said a man was shot in the jaw while he was sitting in a restaurant in the Austin neighborhood, on the 1600 block of North Central Avenue. He was later released from the hospital, according to police.