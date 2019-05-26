CHICAGO (CBS) — Showers and storms are possible through the rest of Memorial Day weekend and the entire 7-day forecast, CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis says.
A severe threat remains for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures highly variable as a storm front drapes across the viewing area.
The first round of storms will arrive late Monday morning or midday.
By mid to late afternoon, a second round of more severe storms with gusty winds are possible.
The biggest threat will be winds within the line of storms. Isolated tornadoes or large hail can’t be ruled out.
Heavy rain and flooding may also be problematic.