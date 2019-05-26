CHICAGO (CBS) — For a second season, Eataly has brought back its summertime seaside destination, Bar SABBIA, open through Labor Day.
Bar SABBIA features easy-to-eat coastal fare, like oysters, arancini, fresh pastas, bubbly spritz cocktails, regional Italian wines, and more. Their menu features a build-your-own spritz cocktail menu with 126 unique options to choose from.
Katie Thornton joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot for a sampling of spritzes from Bar SABBIA. For any spritz cocktail, the basic ingredients are 3 parts prosecco, 2 parts liqueur, and 1 part soda.
Stop into Eataly at 43 E. Ohio St. to try one at Bar SABBIA, or pick up your ingredients in the Eataly marketplace to build your own spritz at home for the holiday!