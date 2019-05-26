CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois House committee is debating the controversial Reproductive Health Act in Springfield, but some lawmakers are unhappy about the short notice.
The bill would repeal the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act, which put restrictions on doctors performing abortions at 20 weeks or later. It would also require private health insurance plans to cover abortions and any related care.
The decision to terminate a pregnancy would be left between the patient and medical provider.
Anti-abortion groups fiercely oppose the bill, calling it extreme and too permissive.