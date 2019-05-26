CHICAGO (CBS)–A Chicago police officer was injured in an accident in the Rogers Park neighborhood on Sunday.
The officer was not injured by a gun shot, as CBS 2 originally reported.
The police officer who was injured was driving west on Pratt Avenue with the emergency lights activated around 12:30 p.m. when a collision occurred on the 6800 block of North Sheridan with a 53-year-old driver, police said.
The officer was hospitalized in stable condition.
Three people in the other vehicle were also hospitalized and are in stable condition.
On Saturday, 10 police officers were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on the city’s West Side, in the Austin neighborhood.
Eight of those officers were released from the hospital overnight, according to police.