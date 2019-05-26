CHICAGO (CBS)—An Illinois State Trooper was injured early Sunday morning after being dragged by a fleeing driver at I-94 and 18th Street.
The Chicago District Trooper responded to a report that a man and woman were walking away from a single-car crash.
The police officer was speaking to them when a family member pulled up to the scene.
The man ran to the car and the driver started taking off.
The trooper grabbed the steering wheel as he attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept going.
The trooper was dragged about a half block until he fell onto the pavement.
The vehicle crashed at 18th and Halsted, and the offender fled on foot.
The trooper was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.