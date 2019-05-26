CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was sexually assaulted early Saturday morning in Lincoln Park, Chicago police said.
According to police, two women were standing in the alley of 2200 North Orchard Street around 4:30 a.m. An unknown man approached, shoved both the women to the ground and sexually assaulted one of them.
One woman was able to fight off the man by kicking him in the face.
The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s to early 30s with a slim build and short dark hair. He is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs roughly 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt and riding a bicycle.
Police say the man may have lacerations on his face.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.