CHICAGO (CBS) — In Arlington Heights, a tradition dating back a century honors the fallen on Memorial Day
CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos has the story as village’s tradition continued Monday, as so many come together to pause, to remember and honor those who gave everything for our freedom.
“It’s kind of an all-American town. I’m just grateful to be an American,” said Rick Chrisos. “I’ve never served in the military but I’d like to honor those who have. Those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice.”
Families lined the streets and veterans came from all over the area to be here for the parade and ceremony. The names of 58 men from Arlington Heights who died while serving are read.
“This was overwhelming. I could not believe the amount of support from this community for the veterans. It was just so heartwarming to see that. I was overcome by the emotional aspect,” said Kris Bellanger, Commanding General of the 85th Army Reserve.
“I’m a Vietnam vet. Lost a lot of brothers. But every soldier that has answered the call and has sacrificed is honored. So every day, 24/7 we honor our brothers and sisters,” said Steve MacInnes, Vietnam veteran and Commander of VFW Post 981.
The Arlington Heights tradition continues through Monday, as so many pause to remember and honor those who gave it all for our freedom.