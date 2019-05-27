CHICAGO (CBS) — A man with a valid FOID card and concealed carry license shot another man, who displayed a handgun at the first man, in the Little Village, police said.
Police say around 4:15 p.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was walking into an alleyway in the 2500 block of South California Avenue. Another man about 20 years old approached the victim and displayed a handgun at him.
The 25-year-old man produced his own handgun and fired at the other man, shooting him in the head.
The wounded man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
The other man was uninjured and produced a valid FOID card and concealed carry license to officers.
Area Central Detectives are investigating.