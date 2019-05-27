CHICAGO (CBS) — The Memorial Day holiday weekend is marked by gun violence in Chicago.

Police are investigating dozens of shootings across the city. One of the latest shootings happened around 11:30 Sunday night where a woman is in the hospital in critical condition.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos has the story from Chicago Police Department Headquarters.

Chicago police deployed 1,200 additional officers this weekend, but it does not seem to be helping. Most of the additional officers and resources are out between 11:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. That’s when the bulk of the shootings are happening.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the neck while sitting with friends at a park outside Brentano Math and Science Academy in Logan Square. The woman is in critical condition. Witnesses said the shots came from the ramp off the Kennedy Expressway that can be seen from the park.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on the street at another shooting that turned out to be deadly. That incident took place in the 400 block of West 77th a little after 10:00 Saturday night.

“From 11:00 to 3:00, our brave men and women in the police department are going to be out in the streets. We’re also going to be asking community leaders to be out and be diligent to encourage our young people to go home,” Lightfoot said. “Or if they’re going to be out, to engage in healthy activities.”

CBS 2 learned about 100 officers are focusing on high traffic areas like the Mag Mile, while dozens more are patrolling along bus and train routes. Police said no arrests have been made in any of the five fatal shootings during the Memorial Day weekend.