CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has died after a paddle boat capsized in an Arlington Heights lake Monday afternoon, police said.
According to Arlington Heights police, several residents called 911 around 3:30 p.m. to report a paddle boat that had capsized in Lake Terramere in the 4000 block of North Terramere Drive.
The four occupants of the boat, two adults and two children, were taken out of the water, but CPR was being performed on a 44-year-old man when first responders arrived.
The man was transported to Northwest Community Hospital and died.
The other adult and two children were evaluated and not taken to the hospital.
Police say a preliminary investigation determined there is no sign of criminal activity and that this appears to be “a tragic accident”.
The mother of one of the children said both children were wearing life vests onboard the paddle boat.
The victim’s name has not been released because all family members have not yet been notified.