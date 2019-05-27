CHICAGO (CBS) — A call about domestic battery led Joliet police to a hostage situation and a deadly shootout Monday morning.
When officers arrived at a house on Justice Lake Drive around 4 a.m., they found someone being held hostage at gunpoint. Then the gunman started shooting.
Police shot back, killing the gunman.
Three officers were wounded, none with life-threatening injuries.
The hostage was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is handling the investigation.