CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy rain caused by severe weather has delayed more than 600 flights at Chicago airports Monday.
Airlines at O’Hare have canceled more than 500 flights today due to heavy rain in the area. Delays av. 1.5 hours. Check with your airline for flight status.
— O’Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) May 27, 2019
O’Hare International Airport has reported 540 total cancellations while Midway International Airport has reported 76.
As of 7:15 p.m., the average delay at O’Hare is 67 minutes and at Midway, the average delay is 19 minutes.