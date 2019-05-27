  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy rain caused by severe weather has delayed more than 600 flights at Chicago airports Monday.

O’Hare International Airport has reported 540 total cancellations while Midway International Airport has reported 76.

As of 7:15 p.m., the average delay at O’Hare is 67 minutes and at Midway, the average delay is 19 minutes.