CHICAGO (CBS) — You may like golf, you may not. But it seems to have healing power for veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.
Injured combat veterans are using the game to bring their minds and bodies back to health.
Up to 20% of combat veterans struggle with PTSD. Programs like Operation Game On offer new hope. It helps rehabilitate wounded warriors by fitting them with clubs and gear and providing free golf lessons.
But perhaps even more important, it provides a release from loneliness and isolation.
“I know what they’ve been though. I’ve been through that. I know what they’re going through now,” Tony Perez.
“It’s given me a support group. You get out of the military and lose your support,” added Jake Kessler.
Operation Game On has helped more than 500 veterans dealing with combat related injuries and PTSD since 2008.