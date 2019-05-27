CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday’s rain and thunderstorms have delayed the White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field.
According to the White Sox, the team will pass on updated information on a new start time when it becomes available.
We have entered a rain delay. We will pass along information about the status of today's ballgame as it is made available to us. pic.twitter.com/lFrh6eCVAX
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 27, 2019