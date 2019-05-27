CHICAGO (CBS) — Plans to barbecue or do anything outdoors on Monday should be scheduled for early in the day as the Chicago area could see severe thunderstorms in the afternoon.
The National Weather Service predicts the Chicago area is in store for a significant thunderstorm risk along with an elevated tornado risk and a risk for hail.
With the severe weather, there is a chance of flooding and heavy winds. The thunderstorms are set to roll in around noon and continue through the afternoon.
The heavy rainfall can produce flash flooding. The areas affected include the northeastern area of the state including Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, McHenry and Will counties.