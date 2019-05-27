CHICAGO (CBS) — Two similar incidents of possible child luring have been reported since Thursday, Schaumburg police said.
The first incident occurred on Thursday just before 9 a.m. A student was walking to Lincoln Prairie Elementary School on Hillcrest Boulevard when a male driving a silver vehicle repeatedly offered the student a ride. The student refused and ran away.
The second incident occurred Saturday around 2 p.m. but was reported Sunday morning. A woman said her son was skateboarding in the area of Williamsburg Drive in Streamwood. A man driving a silver vehicle offered him a ride. The boy declined, and the subject ran away.
In both cases, the subject is described as a man in his 20s or 30s with dreadlocks.
Schaumburg police said they are investigating and have added additional patrols.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Schaumburg police detectives at 847-882-3534.