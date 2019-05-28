CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old woman holding a baby girl was fatally shot Tuesday morning after she got out of her car, police said.
The shooting happened in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue on the far West Side around 8:50 a.m.
As the woman got out of her black sedan, a silver Chevy Impala drove down the street. The occupants got out of the car and began shooting, police said. The woman tried to take cover behind a car and used her body to cover the 1-year-old during the gunfire, police said.
The victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park at 9:25 a.m.
Area North detectives are investigating and believe the shooting was not a random act and that the woman was targeted due to gang conflicts, police said.
Investigators were later able to locate a vehicle that may have been used by the offenders.