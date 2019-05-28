CHICAGO (CBS)–A shooting on the 606 Trail in Logan Square has left a man dead and two others injured.
Three people were walking on the west end of the path near Monticello around midnight. They were approached by three men who asked what their gang affiliation was before opening fire, police said.
The man who was killed was 22-years-old. A woman, 19, is in critical condition, and a 20-year-old man is in stable condition.
Police said the gunmen ran off in an eastbound direction after the shooting.
No one is in custody.