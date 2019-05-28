



Police are searching for three suspects seen on surveillance video bolting down Bloomingdale Trail around 12:15 Tuesday morning after shooting and killing a 22-year-old man

Residents said they saw it coming in the neighborhood where crime has been on the rise.

After a string of broken windows along the trail, residents asked the city for more surveillance cameras and tighter patrols. They said that didn’t happen, and now it’s become a matter of life and death.

Residents said they wish there was a better camera angle of the shooting.

“We’ve been begging for cameras to be installed since January, and we’ve received no action,” said Susan Hayes, who lives nearby.

She and her neighbors have been plagued by vandalism, theft and trespassing since the fall.

“We’re really all feeling the pain right now,” said Juan I. Aguado, the victim’s cousin. “It’s a tragic day for our family. It really is. It’s devastating.”

Alejandro Aguado, 22, was shot and killed on the trail near Monticello. His family described him as the hardworking father of a young girl.

He was walking with two other people who were also shot.

Family said it’s a case of mistaken identity.

“That 606 took his life, you know,” said Alejandro’s uncle Eduardo Aguado.

There are cameras monitored by the Office of Emergency management and Communications along the trail, but they’re not positioned to cover the path.

CBS 2 discovered Chicago police have been called to the same spot on the trail in the past, once for a stabbing and another time for a domestic battery.

There is also an 11 p.m. curfew, but it’s not really enforceable because, according to the Chicago Park District, the trail is a thoroughfare, and it can be used for walking from one neighborhood to another at any time of day. People just can’t loiter there.

But neighbors say they need more protection than that.

“It was only a matter of time, I knew, until something really bad was going to happen here,” Hayes said.

Residents said they’ve reached out to their aldermen about their concerns dozens of times in the past. Ward 1 Alderman Moreno was recently replaced, and CBS 2 had no luck getting a response from Alderman La Spata’s office Tuesday. Ward 26 Alderman Roberto Maldonado also did not respond to CBS 2’s request for an interview.