CHICAGO (CBS)– A middle school student at a Chicago Public School has been the target of bullying that has become so bad that she has considered taking her own life, and her mother says a safety plan created for her child isn’t being followed.

The girl said she’s been called names and kicked multiple times this year at Ninos Heroes Elementary.

“Dear Diary, today I just want to die,” the seventh grade student wrote.

Despite a teacher-parent meeting held this fall, the bullying continued. It got so bad that the student started writing about suicide in her diary.

“I want my life to be over with,” the student wrote.

Now the child meets with a counselor at school and administrators created a safety plan, but the girl’s mother, Sakina Crosby, says it’s not being followed.

“What’s the point of the safety plan if she’s still getting bullied?” Crosby asked.

CPS says safety plans are always able to be reviewed.

Crosby said a teacher laughed at her when she tried to make changes.

Help is out there.

You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

It’s free and someone will always pick up the phone.