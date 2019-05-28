Chicago (CBS)—Memorial Day storms that hit the Chicago area spawned a tornado in Dyer, Indiana, leaving a gaping hole where a tree once stood.
It’s one of many trees that were toppled by the storms. The tornado was reported near Hart Street, south of U.S. 30.
Another tree landed on a black pickup truck.
The high winds damaged siding and fences and left a storage shed on its side.
People in the neighborhood said they were grateful no one was injured.
“Actually relief that nobody here was hurt,” said Gale Simnick.
“And I see people in the neighborhood walking and I’m just grateful. “I’m not happy with the house.”