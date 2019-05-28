  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:Chicago, Dyer, Indiana, storm damage, Weather

Chicago (CBS)—Memorial Day storms that hit the Chicago area spawned a tornado in Dyer, Indiana, leaving a gaping hole where a tree once stood.

It’s one of many trees that were toppled by the storms. The tornado was reported near Hart Street, south of U.S. 30.

Another tree landed on a black pickup truck.

The high winds damaged siding and fences and left a storage shed on its side.

People in the neighborhood said they were grateful no one was injured.

“Actually relief that nobody here was hurt,” said Gale Simnick.

“And I see people in the neighborhood walking and I’m just grateful. “I’m not happy with the house.”

 

 

 