  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Illinois, Illinois Legislature, Indiana, Indiana legislature, Indiana School Bus Law, J.B. Pritzker, School Bus Laws


CHICAGO (CBS)–Drivers in Indiana will face tougher penalties under a new school bus law going into effect soon.

Starting July 1, drivers will face a 90-day license suspension if they’re caught passing a school bus that has its stop-arm extended.

The soon-to-be law also increases the penalty for repeat offenders.

Indiana State Police say school bus drivers across the state reported more than 2,500 violations in a single day in April.

The law was spurred, in part, by a deadly accident last October that claimed the lives of three children in Fulton County.

The driver who hit the kids told police she didn’t realize she had been approaching a stopped school bus.

Alyssa Shepherd, 24, of Rochester, was charged with three counts of reckless homicide. Authorities say Shepherd was driving a pickup truck on Oct. 30 when she struck four children crossing a highway to board a school bus.

Alyssa Shepherd is charged with three counts of reckless homicide resulting in death. (Indiana State Police)

Six-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, were killed. An 11-year-old boy was severely injured in the crash.

In Illinois, a similar measure is in the works that would toughen laws penalizing drivers who disobey school bus laws.

The legislation passed the Senate last week.

It doubles the fine for passing a bus from the existing $150 to $300. Second-time offenders would pay $1,000 instead of $500.

That bill will next go to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk for consideration.

 

 