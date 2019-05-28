CHICAGO (CBS)–A special ceremony was held Tuesday to honor Chicago firefighter Juan Bucio, a year after he died as a hero. A statue of a dog dressed in Chicago Fire Department scuba gear was dedicated in his honor, and will be displayed at the Quinn Fire Academy.
The Chicago Fire Department diver drowned last Memorial Day weekend while trying to save a boater who went overboard in the Chicago River.
Bells were rung as a tribute to Bucio a few weeks ago at the Canalport Riverwalk in South Ashland, near the area where he died.
There were hugs and tears as family, friends and colleagues remembered Bucio and his selfless courage.
Bucio’s loved ones dropped flowers into the river as a Chicago Fire Department helicopter flew overhead.
Bucio, the father of two young sons, was 46 when he died.