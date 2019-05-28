CHICAGO (CBS)– Mosquitos captured in the northern suburbs tested postive for West Nile Virus, according to the North Shore Mosquito Abatement District.
According to the NSMAD, mosquitoes were collected in Evanston, Glencoe, Glenview, Northbrook and Winnetka between May 20 and May 22. Out of the mosquitoes collected, five batches tested positive for West Nile Virus.
Out of 90 mosquitoes tested, five tested positive for West Nile, according to NSMAD data.
This is the first test of the year.
The NSMAD recommends taking measures to avoid mosquitoes such as wearing loose fitting clothing, avoiding peak mosquito feeding times in the hours around dawn and dusk and using insect repellent.