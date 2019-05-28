CHICAGO (CBS)– A homicide suspect was pronounced dead after a police-involved shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood Tuesday.
According to a tweet by Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, the Chicago Police Department fugitive team “attempted to take a murder suspect into custody from a May 14th homicide.”
Guglielmi said during the arrest, the man displayed a gun and was then shot by police. He stated the “circumstances of the shooting are now under investigation.”
Police told CBS 2 the suspect was pronounced dead.
According to an initial tweet by Guglielmi, “officers conducting a continuing investigation were fired upon by a suspect in the 8100 block of Chappel [Avenue].”
Guglielmi said officers returned fire and, in a second tweet said, the offender in the incident was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital.
A weapon was recovered, Guglielmi said in the Tweet.