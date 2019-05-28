CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was pronounced dead after a police-involved shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood Tuesday.

Police originally believed the man to be a suspect in a homicide that took place on May 14 but later said the person was actually a relative of the man they were looking for.

According to a tweet by Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, the Chicago Police Department fugitive team “attempted to take a murder suspect into custody from a May 14th homicide.”

UPDATE: CPDs fugitive team attempted to take a murder suspect into custody from a May 14th homicide. During the arrest, the man displayed this gun at which time he was shot by police. The circumstances of the shooting are now under investigation by @ChicagoCOPA pic.twitter.com/cqdpKj9W7j — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 28, 2019

Guglielmi said during the arrest, the man displayed a gun and was then shot by police. The man was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He stated the “circumstances of the shooting are now under investigation.”

Officers conducting a continuing investigation were fired upon by a suspect in the 8100 blk of CHAPPEL. Officers returned fire but at this time, we have no reports of anyone struck. A person of interest and weapon was recovered. pic.twitter.com/T2ZXLVpim4 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 28, 2019

According to an initial tweet by Guglielmi, “officers conducting a continuing investigation were fired upon by a suspect in the 8100 block of Chappel [Avenue].”

UPDATE – Offender in this incident was struck by gunfire and transported to an area hospital — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 28, 2019

Guglielmi said officers returned fire and, in a second tweet said, the offender in the incident was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital.

A weapon was recovered, Guglielmi said in the tweet.