(CBS) — The East Coast’s loss is Illinois’ gain: a popular event called “Punkin Chunkin” is leaving Delaware for Rantoul.
The announcement was made on the Punkin Chunkin’s website. The event will now be held at the old Chanute Air Force Base, Nov. 1-3.
The Punkin Chunkin was an annual event in Sussex County, Delaware where people built canons to shoot pumpkins across a field and won prizes.
It was in Delaware for 33 years on a Bridgeville family’s farm.
“We want to thank everyone for their support over the years. Most recently, we want to thank those that came forward in Delaware and Maryland in trying to keep the event on Delmarva,” according to an announcement on the site.
“Unfortunately, our unique event requires large tracts of land. The Wheatley’s 600-acre property in Bridgeville, Delaware has served us well to date. We are very supportive of the land owner’s decision to not continue to host the event.”
Rantoul is located north of Champaign, about 125 miles from Chicago.