CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s not every day a baseball team’s grounds crew meets with the media, but that was the case Tuesday for White Sox head groundskeeper Roger Bossard.
Bossard, also known as “The Sodfather,” had his work cut out for him during Monday’s rain delays that led to the White Sox and Royals game being postponed until Tuesday. The Sodfather and his mob used 121 bags (or roughly three tons) of Quick Dry, a powder designed to absorb ten times the weight of itself, in attempt to soak up the 112,000 gallons of water that fell at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The crew worked until 10:15 PM and was able to have the field in good enough condition to host a full game and a half on Tuesday.