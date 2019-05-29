CHICAGO (CBS)– One man died and another man was injured during a shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood on Wednesday.
Chicago police said a 21-year-old male was fatally shot on a porch and a 24-year-old male sustained a graze to the back of his head.
The 24-year-old was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.
Police said the incident took place in the 1800 block of west 57th Street.
Two offenders fled on foot.
Area South detectives are investigating.
Henderson Elementary School is directly in the vicinity of the shooting incident.
School officials sent ad email to the school community stating the school went on a lockdown.
“Henderson is working closely with the Chicago Public Schools’ Office of Safety & Security as well as the Chicago Police Department to provide additional security presence in the school and out of the school during key transition times such as dismissal,” school officials stated in an email.