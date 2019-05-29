CHICAGO (CBS)– Officials in Indiana have recovered the body of the 23-year-old kayaker who went missing on last week.
Jacob Sandy was last seen kayaking near Porter Beach on May 18 and his kayak was located in Michigan on May 21.
Sandy’s body was recovered Wednesday at the Indiana Dunes State Park just after 7 a.m.
“The official cause of death is pending, but is believed to be accidental drowning,” the Indiana Department of Natural Resources stated in a press release. “The family wishes to express their gratitude to the many members of the community who supported the search effort either through providing information to law enforcement or offering other assistance.”