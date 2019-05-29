CHICAGO (CBS) — Evening storms with threaten the area, with the highest chance just south of I-80. Storms in the area could include hail up to a quarter in size and wind gusts up to 60 mph.
This is due to a disturbance over Oklahoma inching toward the Chicago area Wednesday night and a warm front south of the area that is slowly moving southward.
The highest storm threat will be along that front, mainly for central Illinois.
Closer to Chicago there will be a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms after dark, but those chances increase closer to 2 a.m.
The Thursday morning rush will probably have showers and thunderstorms around.
Forecast:
Wednesday night: Storm chance in the evening, rain and thunderstorms late. Low 58
Thursday: Morning storms likely, isolated in the afternoon. High 72
Friday: Full sun. High 81
Saturday: Scattered storms. High 71
Sunday: Sunny. High 70