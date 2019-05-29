  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    8:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    9:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    View All Programs
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:CBS 2 Weather Watch, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Forecast, storms

CHICAGO (CBS) — Evening storms with threaten the area, with the highest chance just south of I-80. Storms in the area could include hail up to a quarter in size and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

This is due to a disturbance over Oklahoma inching toward the Chicago area Wednesday night and a warm front south of the area that is slowly moving southward.

The highest storm threat will be along that front, mainly for central Illinois.

Closer to Chicago there will be a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms after dark, but those chances increase closer to 2 a.m.

The Thursday morning rush will probably have showers and thunderstorms around.

Forecast: 

Wednesday night: Storm chance in the evening, rain and thunderstorms late. Low 58

Thursday: Morning storms likely, isolated in the afternoon. High 72

Friday: Full sun. High 81

Saturday: Scattered storms. High 71

Sunday: Sunny. High 70

Mary Kay Kleist