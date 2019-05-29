CHICAGO (CBS)—Mayor Lori Lightfoot will face the first test on Wednesday in her push for ethics reforms and plans to limit aldermanic power.

Lightfoot, during a speech on Tuesday at the City Club of Chicago, voiced plans to push for increased police accountability and to hold city alderman more accountable for their actions.

Both initiatives are on her agenda for her first 100 days as mayor.

City Council on Wednesday is expected to adopt new rules requiring aldermen with conflicts of interest to recuse themselves from voting, debating, or presiding over meetings where the topic is discussed.

Lightfoot is also asking City Council to approve her new picks for committee chairmen, and several aldermen have said they believe she’ll get the 26 votes she needs.

Another key initiative Lightfoot discussed Tuesday during her speech was a plan to reduce city fines and fees.

“We’ve got to give people some relief. We can’t keep driving people into bankruptcy. We’ve got to give them hope that they can participate in the economy and not be stripped of their basic resources because of city finances. That has got to change,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot also addressed the holiday weekend violence, saying the only long term solution is putting more investment in Chicago’s South and West sides.

Police said 39 shootings were reported over the weekend, with at least seven people killed in the gunfire.

“I think the plan that we have will bear fruit, but it’s not going to be instantaneous because a lot of what we’re seeing out there are crimes of poverty,” Lightfoot said. “It’s difficult to make an argument not to be involved in illegal drug trade when there’s no other economic opportunities out there.”

Lightfoot said she also plans to reform civilian police accountability procedures.