URBANA, Ill. (AP) – The parents of a visiting University of Illinois scholar who disappeared two years ago have arrived in Illinois from China for the trial of the man accused of abducting and killing her.
Attorney Steve Beckett told The News-Gazette that Ronggao Zhang and Lifeng Ye arrived in Champaign over the weekend with their son.
Their daughter, Yingying Zhang, vanished from the Urbana-Champaign campus in June 2017.
Former student Brendt Christensen is charged with killing Zhang, whose body hasn’t been found.
