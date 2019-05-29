CHICAGO (CBS) — Relatives of Marlen Ochoa, the pregnant woman who, according to police, was killed for her baby, are meeting with the Cook County State’s Attorney.
A family spokesperson told CBS 2 News they have a lot of questions. Also, the family hopes a new law may spare other families from their heartbreak.
They will be meeting with a state lawmaker next Tuesday to develop Marlen’s Law. It would require both ID and DNA testing for hospital patients, especially those admitted after a home birth.
The goal is to make sure mothers can prove the babies are theirs.
No word yet on when it will be submitted for consideration in Springfield.