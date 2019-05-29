Filed Under:Dick Durbin, e-cigarette, FDA, Illinois senator

CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois senator Dick Durbin is calling on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration acting commissioner to “get off the sidelines and address” the public health issue surrounding youth e-cigarette use.

Durbin met with FDA commissioner Dr. Ned Sharpless earlier this month and Sharpless would “not commit to taking action until 2021,” according a press release.

In a letter to the Sharpless, Durbin stated that over the last year there was a 78% increase in the number of high school students using e-cigarettes.

“As Acting FDA Commissioner, you must not be a spectator to this ‘epidemic,'” the letter stated.

Durbin also asked Sharpless to crack down on JUUL’s marketing campaign and the claim that “its e-cigarette is a smoking cessation device.”