CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois senator Dick Durbin is calling on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration acting commissioner to “get off the sidelines and address” the public health issue surrounding youth e-cigarette use.
Durbin met with FDA commissioner Dr. Ned Sharpless earlier this month and Sharpless would “not commit to taking action until 2021,” according a press release.
In a letter to the Sharpless, Durbin stated that over the last year there was a 78% increase in the number of high school students using e-cigarettes.
“As Acting FDA Commissioner, you must not be a spectator to this ‘epidemic,'” the letter stated.
Durbin also asked Sharpless to crack down on JUUL’s marketing campaign and the claim that “its e-cigarette is a smoking cessation device.”