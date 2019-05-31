(CBS) — Summer temps are on tap for Friday, but the threat of storms returns for the weekend.
While the threat of severe storms is low, scattered heavy rainfall will enter the forecast on Saturday afternoon. The rain is more likely in the city and western and southern suburbs, along with Northwest Indiana.
On Friday, expect plenty of summer-like weather with sun and a high of about 80.
Clear skies return Sunday and continue through early Tuesday, though temperatures will be much cooler (around 70).