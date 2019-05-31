



Documents related to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s handling of the Jussie Smollett case were to be released Friday.

Smollett was accused of staging his own racist and homophobic attack and filing a false police report. Just weeks after he was indicted, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office dismissed the case.

CBS 2 Chicago is digging into the documents and is providing updates below:

2,000 PAGES OF DOCUMENTS

An email was sent to media outlets at 4:48 p.m. on Friday to expect 2,000 pages of documents. The documents were dropped around 5:05 p.m.

” On May 31, 2019, the Office of the Cook County State’s Attorney will release over 2,000 pages of documents related to the case,” the state’s attorney said in the statement.

REGRET CONFUSION

“False rumors circulated that I was related or somehow connected to the Smollett family, so I removed myself from all aspects of the investigation and prosecution and delegated my authority and responsibility to my First Assistant so as to avoid even the perception of a conflict,” Foxx said in an statement.

I regret that my attempts to this end created confusion outside the office. The public’s trust is paramount to our work. That is why today I am releasing material above and beyond what is required.”

First, some background on the case here:

CHICAGO POLICE DOCUMENTS RELEASED EARLIER

Hundreds of pages investigative files in the Jussie Smollett case were released separately on Thursday afternoon by the Chicago Police Department.

The biggest development:

On Feb. 28, the day Smollett was indicted, the Chicago Police Department was told by the Cook County State’s Attorney that the case would be settled without going to trial.

According to the documents, Assistant State’s Attorney Risa Lanier “informed detectives that she felt the case would be settled with Smollett paying the City of Chicago $10,000 in restitution and doing community service.” A police spokesman said Thursday that police believed that a settlement would include some sort of admission of guilt.

However, Foxx made the decision public on March 26 to drop all 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police about a hate crime.

When that decision dropped, Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said he had no advance warning of the decision.

JUDGE ORDERED RECORDS UNSEALED

A Cook County judge lasted week unsealed the state’s attorney’s Smollett case file

Cook County Judge Steven Watkins ruled that because Smollett voluntarily chose to speak on national television about his case, he waived his argument for privacy.

The state’s attorney’s office said it would review all of the documents in the case and release any previously sealed documents through its Freedom of Information officer.

The records were sealed after prosecutors dropped disorderly conduct charges against the “Empire” actor in March.

QUESTIONS ABOUT HANDLING OF CASE

CBS 2 and other media outlets asked Judge Watkins to unseal the files, arguing Smollett’s arrest already made news worldwide, and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s handling of the case had raised questions.

Foxx’s office also requested that the court lift the seal on Smollett’s records, but only so that Cook County Inspector General Patrick Blanchard can use the documents in his review of the case, not so the records would be made public.