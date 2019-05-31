CHICAGO (CBS) — UPDATE: On Friday, Chicago police announced Alexandria Green, 17, who had been missing since May 8, has been located.
According to police, she was last seen in the 3900 block of West 77th Street.
Alexandria is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a long sleeved red shirt, blue jeans and black gym shoes and was carrying a small brown purse.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Chicago Police Area Central SVU detectives at (312)747-8380.