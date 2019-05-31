CHICAGO (CBS) — Recreational marijuana will soon be legal in Illinois.
On Friday state lawmakers made it a reality. CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov has the details.
It goes into effect January 1. State representatives voted 66 to 47 in favor of legalization, two days after the Senate passed the bill. But there will still be restrictions.
The vote means with Illinois Governor JB Prtizker’s signature, pot will be legal in the state six months from Saturday. But there will be restrictions.
Adults must purchase cannabis in licensed stores. Buys will be limited to 30 grams of raw marijuana, 500 milligrams THC in cannabis-infused products and five grams in concentrated items.
It’s a Pritzker campaign promise now made good. But as the vote grew close, opponents loudly voiced their concerns.
“But my goodness, there sure seems to be a lot red flags on this issue,” said Representative Mark Batinick (R-97th.)
“There’s further not the testing we need to know, the testing available to us, to tell whether someone is intoxicated. It’s just not there yet,” added Representative Dan Ugaste (R-65th.)
There are other restrictions too. Employers can still maintain a zero-tolerance workplace. Landlords and small businesses can prohibit cannabis and towns can decide how or if cannabis-related businesses can set up shot in their municipality.