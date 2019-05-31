By Suzanne Le Mignot
CHICAGO (CBS) — A hot button agenda and a ticking clock in Springfield.

Illinois lawmakers have a lot to get done before they go home Friday.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot has the story and the long to-do list for lawmakers.

With Friday being the last day of the spring session, Illinois lawmakers have a lot on their plate. At issue for house members are the budget, abortion rights, expanded gambling and the legalization of recreational marijuana.

HB-1438 was declared passed and forwarded to the House floor around midnight. The Judiciary Committee approved the bill by a vote of 13-6. It was the first thing brought up by a vote on the House floor Friday morning before a recess.

The bill would allow the purchase and possession of small amounts of marijuana and cannabis products. Also the bill would clear arrest records for most marijuana-related crimes.