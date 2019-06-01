CHICAGO (CBS)– Four people were shot just steps from Northwestern University’s law school in the Streeterville neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police are looking at surveillance cameras in the area to identify a shooter.

The shooting happened right across the street from Lake Shore Park and right in front of Northwestern’s Law School building around 2 a.m.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of East Chicago Avenue in Streeterville. That’s right across the street from Lake Shore Park and right in front of Northwestern University‘s law school building. pic.twitter.com/jDbDhLSFiz — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) June 1, 2019

The university alerted students and staff overnight about the shooting near Chicago Avenue and Lake Shore Drive.

Police said the four men shot range in age from 25 to 28 years old. Two of the victims said they were standing outside a red van when they heard gunshots. They saw several cars driving off then realized they had been shot.

The two men, a 28-year-old and a 26-year-old went to Northwestern Hospital.

The other two victims, a 28-year-old and 25-year-old drove to Cermak and State where they stopped an ambulance for help.

The 28-year-old was taken to Northwestern Hospital and the 25-year-old was taken to Stroger for a gunshot wound to the head.

Northwestern University said the victims are not affiliated with their school.

Police have the area taped off, but traffic is still moving in both directions.

This is a developing story.