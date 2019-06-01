CHICAGO (CBS)– The Hyde Park Brewfest is kicking off the summer festival season this weekend.
Sample over 50 beers and ciders Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. at the 6th annual Hyde Park Brewfest.
Wallace Goode, Jr. from the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce and Dre Lapsys of Revolution Brewery joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot and Ed Curran in the studio to give a preview of this weekend’s event.
Lapsys said Revolution Brewing in Logan Square is Illinois’s largest independently owned craft brewery and she is excited to participate in the event.
“Chicago is our community, the whole city is home for us, so being in Hyde Park, that’s the place we love to go visit and hang out,” Lapsys said. “This is hands down our favorite beer festival of the summer.”
There will be 25 different food vendors at the event along with performances by DJs from around the country.
The event will take place at 53rd Street and Harper Court, right in the heart of Hyde Park.
Admission for the brewfest is free and more information is available on the event website.