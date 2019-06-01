CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2’s Ed Curran took a test drive in the mid-size pickup truck, the Ford Ranger.
The Ford Ranger was revealed at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.
The mid-size pickup truck has a 270 horsepower turbo engine 4 engine and is set high off the ground.
While the truck is available in many configurations, Curran test drove the XLT Off Road FX4.
Depending on the cab size, the Ranger is available with either a 5 or 6-foot cargo bed.
Unusual for a car today, the Ranger does not have a push-start button.
Curran said the Ranger is a combination of a people and cargo hauler.
The Ford Ranger starts at $25,000 and other options can be $42,000.