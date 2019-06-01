CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in the Chicago area on Memorial Day after two tornadoes were confirmed in the Illinois villages of Romeoville and Sauk Village.
Initially, three tornadoes were confirmed in the wave of storms that brought hail, winds and heavy rains Monday.
All tornadoes were classified as EF-0 with winds of 65 to 85 mph.
The Romeoville tornado was on the ground for over 3 miles for about 10 minutes.
The Sauk Village tornado was only on the ground for about 3 minutes, covering just under 1 mile.