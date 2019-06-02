CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for suspects after a 31-year-old man was shot while driving early Sunday morning, according to police.
The victim, a 31-year-old man, was driving a black 2015 Jeep eastbound when the driver of a white Dodge Challenger began to chase him.
The offender fired shots, striking the victim in the left shoulder. Police said the victim’s vehicle then struck a pole in the 3700 block of west Lake Street.
The 31-year-old victim was transported to Stroger in critical condition.
The victim is known to police.
This is a developing story.