Chicago Police, East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for suspects after a 31-year-old man was shot while driving early Sunday morning, according to police.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was driving a black 2015 Jeep eastbound when the driver of a white Dodge Challenger began to chase him.

The offender fired shots, striking the victim in the left shoulder. Police said the victim’s vehicle then struck a pole in the 3700 block of west Lake Street.

The 31-year-old victim was transported to Stroger in critical condition.

The victim is known to police.

This is a developing story.

 