CHICAGO (CBS) — The community came together Sunday in the name of Hadiya Pendleton to raise awareness about gun violence in Chicago and what can be done to fight it.
The annual “Wear Orange for Peace” party took place at Hadiya Pendleton Park at 43rd and Calumet. Hadiya was killed six years ago from gunfire. Sunday would have been her 22nd birthday.
The theme this year was “Maintaining the Promise”.
RELATED Hadiya Pendleton’s Killer Sentenced To 84 Years In Prison
Hadiya’s parents say they are not giving up their hope of stopping gun violence.
Most of the attendees wore matching orange t-shirts. In addition to being Hadiya’s favorite color, hunters wear orange to protect themselves from gunfire in the woods.