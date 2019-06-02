CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois will soon have sports betting, and Chicago will have a casino, thanks to the State Senate which approved a gambling measure 46-10.
The Senate also approved a number of tax and fee hikes to finance a $45 billion state construction program.
Both plans now head to Gov. JB Pritzker, who has voiced his support and excitement for the bills.
“What the skeptics failed to realize is that no obstacle can dwarf the transformative power of a state government and legislature that stands up for working families,” Pritzker said.
Revenue from gambling could generate as much as $700 million in the first year. That would be earmarked for things like construction and building repairs.
Thousands of gambling positions could be added to existing casinos and horse racing tracks.