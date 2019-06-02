CHICAGO (CBS) — Angelly Marino, 14, has been reported missing, Chicago police said.
She was last seen in the 2400 block of South Sawyer Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood. She was wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, long sleeved black shorts, American Eagle light blue jeans and white, navy and peach-colored Nike gym shoes.
She also has pink sweatpants, black and gold sandals and a black and gray Adidas backpack in her possession.
Angelly is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
She may appear to be in need of medical attention.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.